More than 40 of Lubbock’s 100 COVID-19 cases connected with nursing homes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Of the 100 positive COVID-19 tests in Lubbock, more than 40 are connected with nursing homes, according to data released by the city.

The City of Lubbock announced new guidelines for nursing homes in a press conference Sunday evening. Visitors are not allowed inside a nursing facility and staff members are to be screened for symptoms before each shift.

Four nursing homes are under surveillance by the city: Whisperwood Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center, Heritage Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Southern Specialty Rehab & Nursing and Lakeside Rehabilitation Center.

The city had previously confirmed several cases associated with Whisperwood.

KAMC also spoke with a Whisperwood employee last week who tested positive for coronavirus.

