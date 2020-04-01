More than 40 of Lubbock’s 100 COVID-19 cases connected with nursing homes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Of the 100 positive COVID-19 tests in Lubbock, more than 40 are connected with nursing homes, according to data released by the city.
The City of Lubbock announced new guidelines for nursing homes in a press conference Sunday evening. Visitors are not allowed inside a nursing facility and staff members are to be screened for symptoms before each shift.
Four nursing homes are under surveillance by the city: Whisperwood Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center, Heritage Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Southern Specialty Rehab & Nursing and Lakeside Rehabilitation Center.
The city had previously confirmed several cases associated with Whisperwood.
KAMC also spoke with a Whisperwood employee last week who tested positive for coronavirus.
