More than 500 Lubbock ISD faculty members receive COVID-19 Vaccine

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock ISD recently announced that vaccinations will soon be offered to all faculty members as more doses become available.

“The State Department did announce late last week that all school staff are now included in 1B,” said LISD Superintendent, Dr. Kathy Rollo. “Of course, we are working with the City of Lubbock Health Department on dosage availability, that’s the key issue right now.”

Since vaccinations became available to those under eligibility guidelines, more than 500 employees have received doses, including Lubbock High School teacher and coach, David Moody Jr.

“Having the opportunity to keep doing what I’m doing and knowing at the same time I’m going to be safer than I was before, that’s a relief,” said Moody. “I took all of the safety protocol hoping I don’t get the COVID virus, so it made me feel a lot better when I got the vaccination.”

Meeting the age requirement and experiencing underlying conditions set him up to receive those first doses.

“I’ve tried to stay on top of it before because of my age and my doctors highly recommended it, so that really made me excited about getting it,” said Moody.

With increased vaccinations available to those in our community and many in the Lubbock school districts, they are thankful to have seen a decrease in the number of positive cases.

“The vaccinations are a sign of hope and something we are excited about,” said Dr. Rollo.