LUBBOCK, Texas — Two men were arrested following a SWAT callout on June 13 in the 2900 block of East Bates Street, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant on Cededric Hawthorne and Kavontae Hawthorne, according to court documents. The Lubbock Police Department along with the Texas Anti-Gang Unit also responded, LPD previously said.

Court documents stated a firearm was found in the kitchen and 6.87 pounds of marijuana were found in the house. Cededric and Kevontae along with two juveniles and four other adults were taken into custody after exiting the residence.

According to court documents, Kevontae, a convicted felon, admitted to owning the firearm.

Both men were transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with drug possession. Kevontae was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. As of Tuesday, both men were not present in the Lubbock County Jail Roster.