“More than I ever could have dreamed of” Beard thanks Texas Tech fans in statement

AUSTIN, Texas — For the first time since he departed Lubbock for Austin, Chris Beard released a statement to the Texas Tech faithful Monday.

Beard said his time at Texas Tech was “More than I ever could have dreamed of.” He also thanked Red Raider fans, Dusty Womble, his players and their families.

Read the full statement from Beard below:

Red Raider Nation

I wanted to wait a few days since my decision to gather my thoughts and express my appreciation for all of you. My time at Texas Tech has been more than I could have ever dreamed of. I can unquestionably tell you that I have put all my heart and energy into the basketball program from the first day I arrived on campus as an assistant coach to the past five years having the honor to be your Head Coach. Our program reached remarkable heights that I always knew were possible but wouldn’t have come to fruition without every one of you buying into our process.

Attempting to thank everyone who has been a part of the incredible journey is a daunting task but I have to acknowledge that nothing that was achieved could have been done without our players and their families who put their unwavering trust in us. They are the foundation of everything that we were able to achieve and I’m forever grateful to every single one of them. Our program was supported by the Texas Tech administration who worked everyday with me to develop our vision into a reality. To Dusty Womble, words cannot express my extreme gratitude to you. You are a man I’ve learned so much from about life and hold our friendship as sacred as anything I have in my life. We built something incredibly special in Lubbock with the backing and passion of the B.O.N.E group, Air Raiders, all Tech students, alumni and everyone in the Lubbock and West Texas community. We felt the love on the court every game and from the community every day.

I wish Red Raider Nation nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for your unwavering support throughout the years. I am forever grateful.