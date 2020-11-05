“More to come” on the nearly $300 million Frenship bond

LUBBOCK, Texas — Frenship Independent school district said they have plans for construction on the horizon after the adoption of the Frenship bond in Tuesday’s election.

“We are just thrilled about the future. This is a win for our learners, both the learners that we already serve and learners that haven’t even come to Frenship yet, so this is going to impact us for decades to come,” said Dr. Michelle McCord, superintendent at Frenship ISD.

Dr. McCord said the nearly $300 million bond was created to help accommodate future growth, calculated by demographers, of students attending school in the district.

She said despite the pandemic, there had been a drastic increase in commercial and residential growth.

“The fourth middle school is slated to open in 2023, and the reason we are doing that first is because we are projected to outgrown Terra Vista Middle School in 2023,” she said, “and we anticipate for the second comprehensive high school to open in the fall of 2024.”

Dr. McCord said funds from the bond, which will cost taxpayers in the district 13.44 annually, will also be used for school renovations. The final construction plan for the bond will be the addition of a ninth elementary school in 2025.

Mark Pigg, a Frenship ISD parent, said he was a member of the Long-Range Planning Committee. The group, consisting of parents, business owners and other stakeholders, were tasked with finding the best facility solutions for grades 9-12. After careful consideration, he said his group considered the bond the best idea option to help the district.

“We made sure that we weren’t going to waste public funds because no one on this committee wanted to do that,” he said. “[The bond] will give access to smaller classrooms, better learning, [and] easier learning.”