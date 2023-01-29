LUBBOCK, Texas — More wintry precipitation is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this week.

Unlike the past week’s winter weather event, the threat this week comes in the form of ice accumulation and less on snowfall accumulation.

Monday:

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Briscoe, Childress, Cottle, Crosby Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hall, Kent, King Lubbock, Lynn, Motley from 5:00 AM CST Monday to 12:00 PM CST Monday. A light glaze of ice accumulation is possible.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Borden, Dawson and Scurry County from 3:00 AM CST Monday to 12:00 PM CST Monday. A light glaze of ice accumulation is possible.

Overcast conditions will return Sunday night and into Monday morning. There is a chance for light freezing drizzle (and perhaps some light sleet) across the area. Temperatures will be cold enough for the freezing drizzle could produce a light glaze of ice on sidewalks, roadways and elevated surfaces.

Please travel with caution on your Monday morning commute.

Tuesday – Thursday:

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Dickens, Garza, Kent and Kind County from 6:00 AM CST Tuesday to 9:00 AM CST Wednesday. Significant icing will be possible with total ice accumulations up to one quarter of an inch.

The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Borden and Scurry County from 6:00 AM CST Tuesday to 9:00 AM CST Wednesday. Significant icing will be possible with total ice accumulations up to one quarter of an inch.

A wintry mix of precipitation (cold rain, freezing rain, sleet and some snow) will be possible across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from late Monday evening through Thursday. There is a potential for light ice accumulation across the South Plains and across the northern Rolling Plains. A more significant threat of ice accumulation is possible across the the far southeastern South Plains and the southern Rolling Plains. Ice accumulations up to one quarter of an inch are possible in these areas.

Hazardous travel and road conditions will be possible, especially during the overnight hours and morning commute times.

