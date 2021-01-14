More young adults living at home with parents amid the pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — As the pandemic continues, more young adults are moving back home with their parents due to the climate of the economy.

Alli Farmer said she and her husband got married in late 2019 and went on their honeymoon in January 2020.

“We defiantly expected to get our own place and to start just the two of us and start fresh as a married couple,” said Farmer.

However, she said when the pandemic hit, the coffee shop she worked at was affected. In addition, she said she had her own wedding photography business, which saw a pitfall in sales due to people having fewer weddings.

After that, Farmer said she and her husband decided that moving in with their in-laws, who lived in Lubbock, would be the best decision.

“I’m 24 years old. I didn’t’ expect to live with family this long, especially married, but it’s been like they say an unprecedented time, and you kind of have to make do with what you have,” said Farmer.

Dr. Michael Noel, an economics professor at Texas Tech University, said the number of young adults living at home has been increasing over the years but not like it has recently.

“It is the biggest and most sudden recession that we’ve had ever had, including the Great Depression,” said Dr. Noel. “And so, there’s been a large uptick in people going home to live with their parents until the jobs come back.”

Noel said unemployment numbers among young adults are different from the general population.

“During the height of the pandemic, the unemployment rate quadrupled from 3.5 percent to 14 percent, and for young adults, it’s double that,” said Dr. Noel. “So, the unemployment rate for 18 to 29-year-olds was about 30 percent.”

Dr. Noel said there is hope on the horizon for young adults, but everyone must do their part.

“It is so very important to socially distance, skip the parties and wear the masks,” said Dr. Noel. “The more we can lower the rate of infections, the more business can open up, [and] the economy can get going again.”