Morton ISD: Campuses closed rest of the week; students to learn remotely

MORTON, Texas — The Morton Independent School District announced that all campuses will be closed and students will transition to remote learning for the rest of the week due to COVID-19.

Superintendent Karen Saunders informed parents and staff in a letter that a high school student had tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Morton ISD said the student was last on campus Friday, September 25.

“As is our practice on weekends, all Morton ISD facilities were disinfected,” the letter said in part. “Based on the information that we have gathered so far and after consulting with public health officials, it has been determined that the end of the incubation period for anyone possibly exposed on campus to the student is October 4th.”

The school district said that all students and staff that came into close contact will be directly notified.

Below is a copy of the letter obtained by EverythingLubbock.com:

September 29, 2020

Dear Parents and Staff,

In keeping with Morton ISD’s practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying all student families and staff that a Morton High School student was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19. The student was last on campus on Friday, September 25. As is our practice on weekends, all Morton ISD facilities were disinfected. Based on the information that we have gathered so far and after consulting with public health officials, it has been determined that the end of the incubation period for anyone possibly exposed on campus to the student is October 4th. Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the name of the individual or details that may identify him or her. Additionally, we were also notified that a Morton ISD employee that was on campus yesterday has tested positive for COVID-19. In abundance of caution Morton ISD has made the decision to close the district campuses for the rest of the week and all students will do remote learning. TEA’s contingency for this situation is to close for up to 5 days. We will resume classes on Monday, October 5th. All students and staff that came into close contact will be directly notified.

While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individuals have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, watch for symptoms of COVID-19.

Any of the following symptoms indicate a possible COVID-19 infection: feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit, loss of taste or smell, cough, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, fatigue or headache, chills, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, shaking or exaggerated shivering, significant muscle pain or ache, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting

If any member of the Morton High School community does begin experiencing any of these symptoms in a way that is not typical, we encourage you to contact your physician. Morton ISD is continuing to monitor this situation and will provide additional information as needed. We hope for a successful recovery for the student.

Respectfully,

Karen Saunders, Superintendent Morton ISD

