Mosquitoes are not attacking the Hub City in full force… for now

LUBBOCK, Texas– It is only a matter of time before mosquitoes grace Lubbock County by hatching and heading to stagnant water– wherever it may be.

Most people believe that mosquitoes derive from mainly playa lakes. However, it is much more complicated than that, City of Lubbock Vector Control Coordinator Steven Boston told EverythingLubbock.com.

“If you’ve got just a little bit of water in a coke can, a toy, any type of a dip, like a tarp or anything that could barely hold a little bit of water, that water will be a prime area for mosquitoes to develop,” Boston said.

Furthermore, he said the city health department mosquito trapping shows the major problems the city sees on inner areas away from playas is people actually breed their own mosquitoes.

However, there are a lot of precautionary measures Lubbockites can take to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in their yards.

Some of those things include mowing grass and keeping weeds cut short, Boston said.

He said little kid pools and storing old tires in people’s backyards make for potential mosquito breeding sites. People for sure want to recycle old tires, change their pets’ water bowls regularly and clean out wheel barrels regularly, Boston said.

“If the water is stagnant, it’s a prime water breeding site.,” he said. “Sanitation is very important. Keep it clean.”

These are precautions Lubbockites should start doing now, especially since mosquitoes have not quite hatched, Boston said.

While he said he considers it a blessing that the weather has been cooler, Boston said he expects mosquitoes to make their presence known to Lubbockites within the next seven to 10 days.

For more helpful information on precautionary measures to take to prevent mosquitoes, visit the vector control page on the city website HERE.