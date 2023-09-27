LUBBOCK, Texas — After some much-needed rain and cool weather, Lubbock has fifteen times more mosquitos in the air than two weeks ago when researchers trapped 200 mosquitos in Lubbock. On Wednesday, September 27, they counted 3,068 mosquitos from this week’s traps.

According to PhD candidate and mosquito researcher, Bianca Rendon, rain and cool weather is where mosquitoes thrive, which is why there have been so many.

For people like Braunshea Norris, the influx of mosquitoes was a shock.

“Man, what’s going on with the mosquitoes,” Norris said.

A swarm of mosquitoes came at Norris when he was trying to let his dogs into his house. He and his dogs got bit multiple times in just a few minutes.

“They don’t care where they bite you – forehead your neck everywhere,” Norris said.

According to Norris, the mosquitoes were huge. He compared them to the size of horse flies.

Rendon said their size indicates the type of mosquitoes. However, the good news is – even though Lubbock is seeing more and larger mosquitoes, researchers aren’t seeing a rise in West Nile Virus numbers.

However, Rendon said it’s still important to stay away from a potential bite.

“Protect yourself either with deet, with OFF, with clothing, staying away from peak mosquito times like sundown and sunset… That’s when they’re out to bite you, that’s when they’re gonna be there,” Rendon said.

The City of Lubbock said they are receiving the public’s calls and doing everything they can to spray areas and get rid of mosquitoes. However, they are stretched thin and have to start with areas with the highest mosquito populations first. They asked people to try to stay patient and protect themselves in the meantime.

The City of Lubbock and Rendon recommend removing standing water from yards and making sure neighbors don’t have pools of water in their yards either since mosquitoes can easily travel from one yard to another.

If you want more immediate and concentrated assistance in getting rid of the mosquitoes, they recommend calling a local pest control company.

All in all, Rendon said the mosquitoes will be a nuisance for now, but things will change as the weather dries up again.