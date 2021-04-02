“Most difficult decision of my life” Chris Beard talks TTU departure at first UT press conference

AUSTIN — In a burnt orange and white striped tie, new Texas Longhorns basketball coach Chris Beard took the podium in Austin for the first time Friday morning.

Beard talked about why he came to Texas, why he left Texas Tech and what he plans to accomplish at his new position.

As for leaving Lubbock, Beard called it “the most difficult decision of [his] life.”

Beard came to that decision with Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte in Plainview on Thursday, Del Conte revealed at the press conference. After having breakfast at McDonald’s, the two hammered out a deal in three hours at a Plainview Comfort Inn.

Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt said in a press conference Thursday that he offered Beard a rolling, lifetime contract to stay in Lubbock but there wasn’t interest from Beard’s end.

When asked about that, Beard mentioned that the offer came in during the season, when he was focused on winning games.

“When we’re playing college basketball, my feet are where my feet are,” he said.

The coach also shot down rumors that a pay raise is what drew him to Austin.

“I don’t coach for money. I coach to win,” he said.

Of course, Beard attended the University of Texas and he showed his affinity for the school’s basketball program at the press conference, throwing out names of Longhorn coaches and players throughout.

Beard thanked Lawrence Schovanec, Kirby Hocutt and Texas Tech. But he made it clear that he lives his life without regrets and is now fully bought in to being a Texas Longhorn.