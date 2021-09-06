(STACKER.COM) — Buying a home is an investment—and an increasingly expensive one. The median value of a home in the United States reached $363,300 in July 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors. The market grew competitive and the price of homeownership shot out of reach for many Americans—but not for those willing to shell out big money for the most expensive homes on the market.

Homes with big price tags come with all sorts of enviable amenities. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, spacious yards, and a room for every need are luxuries most people covet. As people spent more time than ever before in their homes, these luxuries—and the cavernous square footage and yards that house them—became more desirable than ever.

The appetite for homes selling in the high six-figure range became voracious in 2020, and that trend continues into 2021, according to data from Redfin. Sales of such luxury homes increased

41.6% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021, growing significantly more than the smaller increase for more moderately priced homes.

To learn more about home values in Lubbock, Texas, Stacker analyzed data from realtor.com to compile a list of the most expensive homes for sale in the city. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.

See the most expensive homes for sale in Lubbock below:

#10. 3207 Canyon Rd, Lubbock ($1,270,000)

– 3 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; 5,159 square feet; $246 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#9. 4703 111th Dr, Lubbock ($1,295,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 4,663 square feet; $277 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. 1914 Aberdeen Ave, Lubbock ($1,299,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 6,929 square feet; $187 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 4112 103rd St, Lubbock ($1,376,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 5,392 square feet; $255 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#6. 1908 Aberdeen Ave, Lubbock ($1,399,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 6,114 square feet; $228 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5. 4004 109th St, Lubbock ($1,400,000)

– 4 bedrooms; 5 bathrooms; 5,815 square feet; $240 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. 9009 County Road 6875, Lubbock ($1,499,990)

– 4 bedrooms; 6 bathrooms; 9,369 square feet; $160 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#3. 3919 149th St, Lubbock ($1,600,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 7 bathrooms; 5,192 square feet; $308 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#2. 7916 County Road 6900, Lubbock ($1,836,500)

– 4 bedrooms; 3 bathrooms; 4,684 square feet; $392 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#1. 4509 14th St, Lubbock ($2,200,000)

– 5 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms; 16,190 square feet; $135 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

