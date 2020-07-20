Mother arrested after leaving kids inside vehicle at Lubbock grocery store

LUBBOCK, Texas — A New Mexico woman was arrested Sunday and accused of leaving her two children inside a turned off vehicle outside a Lubbock grocery store.

The incident was reported around 7:00 p.m. in the 100 block of North University Avenue at Amigo’s.

According to Lubbock County Detention Center records, Alexandra Estrada, 21 of Lovington was charged with one count of abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return.

A Lubbock Police Department report stated that temperatures outside were in the middle 90s at the time of the incident.

A store employee was advised by a customer there were two children in a vehicle that was not running in the parking lot.

The employee proceeded to investigate and located the vehicle that was turned off with the doors locked.

The employee then contacted LPD.

The report stated the employee then witnessed Estrada and her friend exit the store and return to the vehicle.

She then proceeded to unlock and turn on the vehicle.

Officers then arrived on scene and began questioning the mother and her friend.

Estrada told police they went inside to shop and left her two children inside the vehicle.

The mother said the children were left because they didn’t believe they would be in the store too long.

Estrada also told police she left the vehicle on and the doors locked, but one of the children knew how to turn the vehicle off.

The mother advised they were inside the store for approximately 30 minutes.

Officers reviewed store surveillance video which showed Estrada and her friend entered the store at 6:41 p.m. and exited at 7:05 p.m.

EMS arrived on scene and treated the two children, which were later taken into custody by a representative with Child Protective Services.

Estrada was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

As of late Monday morning, she was still being held in the jail.