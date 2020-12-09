Mother arrested after running red light with underage child in the front seat, police say intentionally

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after police said she intentionally ran a red light and nearly caused a crash.

Brandi Shantae Harper, 31, was arrested December 5 after she ran a red light and was nearly hit by oncoming traffic at the intersection of 34th Street and Quaker Avenue. A patrol officer saw what happened and pulled Harper over.

According to a police report, her child was also in the front seat and was not wearing a seat belt. The police report did not provide the exact age but cited a law pertaining to children under the age of 15.

Harper told the officer that she was trying to go to jail and that she was done with life, according to the report. The officer asked if Harper had been drinking and she answered that she had, but did not know how much exactly.

The officer concluded that Harper intentionally ran the red light in order to be hit by another vehicle and cause serious bodily injury to her and her underage child.

As of Tuesday evening, Harper was in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.