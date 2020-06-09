Mother charged, accused of child abuse asks to be let out of jail

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman arrested and held on child abuse charges requested a lower bond in order to get out of jail, according to court records.

Alexia Lucero, 21, was arrested June 2 and charged with injury to a child and aggravated assault. She filed a motion to lower her bond from $300,000 two days later, on June 4, according to court records.

The charges stemmed from an incident in early April when Lucero’s 7-month-old infant was taken to Covenant Medical Center and diagnosed with an epidural hematoma, which is when blood forms between the brain and the skull, according to court records.

According to court records, Lucero gave multiple differing stories on how her child was injured. She told a Child Protective Services detective that she was in her room with the baby when he somehow ended up injuring himself in his crib.

Court documents said when a Lubbock Police Department detective and the CPS detective spoke with her a second time, she stated she lied because she was scared. Her revised story was that the baby fell off her bed and onto the floor.

However, according to court documents, her child’s injuries were not consistent with either of her stories.

Emergency Medical Services also responded to Lucero’s home at around 3:30 p.m. on the same day the child was taken to the hospital. According to court documents, Lucero signed a refusal to transport even though she was advised by EMS that the child’s injuries could be life threatening.

Court documents also noted an incident in September 2019 where the father of the child, whom Lucero was in a relationship with, filed a police report accusing Lucero of stabbing him in the back two weeks after the child was born. He declined to press charges.