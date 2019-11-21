1  of  2
Mother loses wallet after soldier son comes home, good Samaritan saves the day

LUBBOCK, Texas — After her son returned home from serving in Kuwait, a local mother lost her wallet while trying to buy him some pizza for dinner.

Even though she wanted to treat him to a fancy dinner, Lori Lee, the mother, said they settled on pizza that night because her son didn’t want to leave his dog.

In the excitement of it all, she said she lost her phone and wallet at the Domino’s. Thankfully, she said a good Samaritan found it and returned it to her.

She said she wanted to recognize the person for doing the right thing. Tune in tonight for the full story.

