Mother of 14-year-old who was murdered in Central Lubbock defends his name

[Image of Dequavion Traylor provided by his family]

LUBBOCK, Texas– A mother spoke out publicly for the first time to KLBK News Wednesday, defending her son’s name after he was gunned down inside a Central Lubbock apartment last week.

Dequavion Traylor, 14, was shot after a robbery escalated to a shooting at the Ella Apartments, 1102 58th Street, June 9, according to police.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

Sparkle McKnight, Dequavion’s mother, said her son was outgoing, funny and very flirtatious with the girls.

“He’s just a sweet boy,” she said.

WATCH: Lubbock Police provide update after 14-year-old gunned down in Central Lubbock

[Sparkle McKnight, Dequavion Traylor’s mother]

In a previous news conference last week, LPD Police Chief Floyd Mitchell confirmed to local media that the three suspects in the case wanted to rob Dequavion of his money and marijuana.

McKnight said this was hurtful because she felt like Dequavion was portrayed as a drug dealer.

“He’s not that,” she said. “He just goes over [to the apartment] because of his Grandma. He’s not, like, this bad monster kid– he’s very sweet. He’s not like that.”

Police said two of three suspects were arrested in the case. The first suspect was identified as Mifford Malicke Hannon III and the other as a juvenile.

Hannon remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond, and the juvenile remained in the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center Monday.

“He’s just a normal teenager,” McKnight said. “I’m not saying he’s perfect, but he’s not that kid.”

RELATED STORY: 14-year-old murdered in Lubbock because 3 teens wanted to rob him of money and marijuana