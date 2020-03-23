Mother of chronically ill son explains why staying home is important

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Evans family knows just how important it is to keep germs out of their home, especially right now, as COVID-19 spreads across the state.​

Seven-year-old Clint has an immune disorder and is highly susceptible to getting sick.

“Clint is the kind of kid that he gets things when no one in the house is sick,” Misty Evans, Clint’s mother said. “For a long time we were wondering like, ‘how is this happening?’ No one is sick and he’s not gone anywhere. This illness and so many others can be carried asymptotically. We carry in our throat and nose, we have a scratchy throat and think ‘eh?’ We pass it on.”

“We just feel like we’re not letting anybody in,” said Misty. “We’re not going anywhere at all. Our girls change and shower when they get home from school. My husband same. Now it’s to the extreme.”

​They will have to leave the house this week for Clint’s infusions, known as his superman juice.​

“He has an infusion every three weeks. I am petrified to go into a doctor’s office and he’s sick right now,” said Evans.

​She says it’s so important to listen to medical professionals, to keep people like her son safe.

​​​​She also says staying at home can be fun for both you and your kids.​ “We recreate the house to make it whatever he wants. We let him throw balls in the house. Right now we’re building forts and having school at home. We’re having a blast. I love all my babies at home, so we just make it creative.”

​​​Evans urges you to follow the governor’s orders and stay home if at all possible.​​​​

“Take pause, keep in mind there are people that live in this state, this homebound state all the time. It’s not going to be forever. Keep his face in your mind take a second thought and think about the consequences. The ripple effect of people going out has already been shown.​”