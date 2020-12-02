Mother of Linda Trevino Carbajal speaks after capital murder indictment of Castillo

LUBBOCK, Texas – Mary Trevino, mother of Linda Trevino Carbajal, said she “forgives” Andy Castillo, who on Tuesday, was indicted Tuesday on a capital murder charge for multiple deaths — Carbajal and Cynthia Palacio.

On July 15, 2003, Palacio’s body was found in a field near Slaton. Authorities said she had been strangled to death. She was 21.

Less than a year later, on April 19, 2004, the body of Carbajal, also 21, was found along a dirt road in northern Lubbock County near New Deal. Authorities also said she was strangled and suffered from blunt force trauma.

In September 2020, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office announced that DNA evidence found on Palacio’s body connected Castillo, 57, to her murder. He was eventually arrested.

“They haven’t forgotten, and it might take some time,” said Trevino. “My daughter us up there, and she’s looking at me. She’s my little angel.”

Castillo remains at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,00 bond. If convicted, he could possibly serve a life sentence in prison.

