LUBBOCK, Texas– Monday, June 12 is Button Battery Awareness day and Lubbock mother Trista Hamsmith took to social media to encourage the public to know what items in their homes have button batteries.

Hamsmith’s daughter, Reese, died in December 2020 after she swallowed a button battery. Hamsmith and her family made it their purpose to make the public aware of how dangerous button batteries and ” keep loose ones out of sight.”

In July 2022, Representative Jodey Arrington introduced a bill called “Reese’s Law” which would require clear warning labels on more secure packaging and was later passed by the House of Representatives.

Arrington said “Reese’s Law strengthens consumer safety standards for products with button batteries.”

President Biden officially signed the bill into law in August 2022.

Trista said in her social media post she missed Reese “so much but [chooses] to honor her.”