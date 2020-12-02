Mother of pedestrian killed in 2019 crash sues City of Lubbock for wrongful death

LUBBOCK, Texas — The mother of a pedestrian killed in a March 2019 crash filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Lubbock on Monday, according to court records.

Heaven Ramirez, 20, died on March 15, 2019 when a vehicle hit her as she crossed the road at a crosswalk at the intersection of Slide Road and North Loop 289, according to information provided by the Lubbock Police Department on the day of the crash.

LPD said at the time that it appeared Ramirez was traveling south and attempted to cross the eastbound lanes of the North Loop 289 access road when she was struck.

According to court documents, Heaven Ramirez’s mother, Susan Ramirez, said “the lack of required reflective paint,” on the road caused the driver of the vehicle to fail to see the crosswalk, resulting in Heaven’s death.

The lawsuit was filed in the 99th State Judicial Court of Texas and requests monetary relief between $200,000 and $1,000,000 from the city for the wrongful death.