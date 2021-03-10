Mother of shooting victim devastated by charges dropped, defense says case was ‘shaky’

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Tuesday, Isaias Cabello, 32, was officially released from the Lubbock County Detention Center after the murder charges that accused him of killing Henry Anderson Jr. in 2015 were dropped at the request of the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office.

The trial, which began on March 8, was dismissed a day later. Prosecutors said a ‘change in story’ by their key witness would make it very difficult to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt to the jury.

According to prosecutors, the witness, who initially told investigators he did not know much about how the crime happened, now was able to describe the suspect’s truck in detail. On March 9, the witness’ description he gave during his testimony did not match the actual description of Cabello’s truck.

Cabello’s defense attorney, Kristopher Espino, said the state’s case against their client was ‘already shaky’ and the their witness was unreliable.

“This a completely neutral witness who had no dog in this fight whatsoever and didn’t wanna be there in the first place but he showed up, told his story, and stuck by it,” said Espino. “His story just didn’t fit the state’s narrative,” said Espino.

Anderson’s mother, Octavia, said she is “devastated” by the trial’s outcome.

“I mean it’s no justice and it’s just unfair,” said Anderson. “I don’t deal with this once a year. I deal with this everyday. Because I don’t have other children to fall back on. I only had one child.”

According to Espino, Cabello will return home to Colorado this week. It is unlikely that Cabello will be re-tried for the murder.