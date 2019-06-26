Mother seeking answers on anniversary of missing son

LUBBOCK, Texas– Five years after the disappearance of her son, Michelle Flores wants more answers.

Flores said she last saw her son, Joey Gonzales, 20, at the Villa Town Motel on June 14, 2014. She said he asked her for money, and when she said no, he left angrily.

“He never didn’t call me no matter how mad he was, no matter what happened,” Flores said. “He always called me the next day.”

Flores said she alerted police her son was missing. One year later, Gonzales’s father filed an official missing person’s report.

Throughout the years, Gonzales’s case was passed between detectives at Lubbock Police Department, according to Brandon Price, the detective on the case. The investigation included speaking with some of Gonzales’s friends, who his mother believed were not a good crowd.

However, with few details to share, Price is asking the public to come forward with any new details.

“It’s really important to have the community’s involvement in identifying Joey’s activities right before he went missing,” Price said.

“We have had so many happy things happening in our family but we miss him. I miss him,” Flores said. “I’m sure that I know the answer but I’m not ready to admit the answer. I still want to find my son.”

Information related to Gonzales’s disappearance can called in to the Lubbock Police Department’s crime line at 741-1000.