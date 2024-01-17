Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of January 17, 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Central Lubbock apartment fire has left a mother and her two-year-old daughter forced to start over after the fire claimed their belongings.

On January 8, Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Ella Apartments in the 1100 block of 58th Street for a structure fire and was able to extinguish the fire. The apartment belonged to Jazahra Mays, and she said the fire was caused by a heater and what Mays described as faulty electrical outlets.

“If [someone] were to go in [the apartment, they] can see like a lot of my electrical plugs have wires and still sticking out, and I had told them about it before,” Mays said.

Mays told EverythingLubbock.com that she and her daughter were not home when the fire happened. Mays claimed she had brought the issue up to the complex before the fire with no response.

“I [had] wires sticking out of my electrical sockets and stuff, and there was just nothing ever done about it,” Mays said.

Though LFR was able to extinguish the fire, Mays and her daughter lost everything. Mays created a GoFundMe to raise money to replace lost items in the fire.

LFR told EverythingLubbock.com that the fire was deemed “accidental” and started at an electrical outlet near the living area.

After this incident, Mays stressed the importance of apartment complexes listening to their tenants.

“Don’t just brush them off. That’s one thing about tenants: we want to be heard,” Mays said. Millennia Housing Management declined EverythingLubbock.com’s request for comment.

If you would like to donate to Mays’s GoFundMe, click here.