LUBBOCK, Texas- Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14, and Lubbock business said this is their busiest holiday of the year.

Whether you are an early shopper or last minute the goal is to get the perfect gift to celebrate your loved one. There are so many gift options across Lubbock such as jewelry from Robert Lane Jewelers or flowers from Market Street.

Robert Lane Jewelers President Becky Hardin said you can never go wrong with custom jewelry during this time of year.

“We sell a lot of birthstone jewelry; we have some designer pieces that include that,” Hardin said. “We sell a lot of necklaces, rings, earrings really anything that someone likes for their mom and what they would enjoy.”

If jewelry is not the option you are looking for, the floral shop in Market Street has a lot to choose from.

Laura Ortega said this is the busiest time for their location located off 98th and Quaker.

The store increases from $30,000 to $190,00 a week.

“I feel like Mother’s Day really focuses on a lot of spring mix arrangements. So, like different kinds of flowers. You can have hydrangeas, tulips and lilies all in the same bouquet,” Ortega said. “[Then] add your favorite color of rose and you have just this beautiful spring arrangement.”

They also offer gift wrapping, gift baskets and cards. Ortega said if you are looking to place an order don’t wait until the last minute.

“With everything happening in our world lately flowers just bring us happiness and it’s okay and we’ve learned that it’s okay to have a little bit of happiness in our lives. So that’s what we have with flowers,” Ortega said.

