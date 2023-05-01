LUBBOCK, Texas — Have moths been driving you crazy lately? They seem to be everywhere; in homes, businesses and even our KLBK studio.

According to Lubbock exterminator Gafford Pest Control, moth invasions happen every few years in the spring or fall and should cycle out in the next few weeks.

“I think it’s just due to the dryness in the area. It’s a situation where they are flying insects so we can control what’s there, but they can come back,” Gafford said. “The best thing for people to do is to keep everything as airtight as possible so that they can’t come in and out.”

The Smithsonian Institution said there are nearly 11,000 species of moths, and the ones that is taking over Lubbock are Miller Moths.

Gafford recommended calling a professional to help, but there is only so much they can do.

“We can only treat what’s there because they are flying insects,” Gafford said. “So, if they come back in there is not much residual, we can put out that’s going to take care of it. It’s going to help a little but it’s just a situation [you wait] until they run their cycle through and get out of the area.”

They can’t sting, bite or carry diseases but they are annoying.

“Moths, this is rather unusual we don’t have this very often but when we do it is a problem. Really irritating a lot of people around town,” Gafford said.

While you await the departure of these flying insects make sure there are no openings for the to get in your home and keep outdoor lights off.