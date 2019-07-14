Motorcycle and semi-truck crash near Shallowater Sunday afternoon

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas – Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash just west of Shallowater Sunday afternoon.

The accident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 84 and Farm-to-Market 1294.

Lt. Bryan Witt with the Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com the accident involved a motorcycle and semi-truck.

Witt said the motorcycle was westbound on U.S. 84, when the driver lost control on a curve and crossed into the eastbound lanes. The motorcycle then collided with a semi-truck.

Emergency radio traffic reported the motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries.

Eastbound traffic on US 84 was being diverted onto FM 1294.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is released.