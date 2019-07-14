Motorcycle and semi-truck crash near Shallowater Sunday afternoon

Local News

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/Staff)

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas – Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash just west of Shallowater Sunday afternoon.

The accident was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 84 and Farm-to-Market 1294.

Lt. Bryan Witt with the Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com the accident involved a motorcycle and semi-truck.

Witt said the motorcycle was westbound on U.S. 84, when the driver lost control on a curve and crossed into the eastbound lanes. The motorcycle then collided with a semi-truck.

Emergency radio traffic reported the motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries.

Eastbound traffic on US 84 was being diverted onto FM 1294.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar