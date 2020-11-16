Motorcycle crash at Idalou & Guava, serious injuries, Lubbock Police said

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Idalou Road at Guava Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called to a crash at Idalou Road and Guava Avenue at 1:45 p.m. Monday.

Police radio traffic indicated it was a motorcycle crash. LPD said via twitter than one person suffered serious injuries.

A photojournalist was working to get more information. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar