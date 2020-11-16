Motorcycle crash at Idalou & Guava, serious injuries, Lubbock Police said

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called to a crash at Idalou Road and Guava Avenue at 1:45 p.m. Monday.
Police radio traffic indicated it was a motorcycle crash. LPD said via twitter than one person suffered serious injuries.
A photojournalist was working to get more information. Please check back for updates.
The Major Crash Investigation Unit is responding to a crash at Idalou Road and Guava Avenue.— Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) November 16, 2020
