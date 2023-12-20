Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of December 20, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 11:40 a.m.

An LBKAlert stated, “Due to traffic incident, the intersection at Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q will be closed for westbound traffic. Seek alternate routes of travel.”

(Nexstar/Staff)

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.