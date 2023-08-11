LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Friday said Justin Fields, 41, passed away following the motorcycle crash at East Loop 289 and East 50th Street.

Police were called to the crash at 12:29 p.m. on Tuesday.

LPD said a motorcycle driven by Justin Fields, 41, was traveling east on 50th Street while an SUV driven by Victoria Soliz, 36, was heading north on the Loop 289 access road. LPD said the two crashed in the intersection.

Fields and another passenger on the bike, Deloris Halpain, 34, were seriously injured, according to police. Both Fields and Halpain were taken to University Medical Center. LPD said Soliz had moderate injuries and a 16-year-old passenger had minor injuries. They were taken to Covenant Medical Center.

Fields died on Thursday, according to LPD. Police said the crash remained under investigation.