LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously hurt after a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck near East FM 40 and CR 2900 on Monday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the crash happened just after 7:00 p.m. The motorcycle rider was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to DPS.

