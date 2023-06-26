LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said that a motorcycle crash happened on 77th Street and Avenue F on Monday around 8:00 a.m.
According to LPD, a person suffered serious injuries. Check back EverythingLubbock.com for updates.
by: Tanya Nguyen
Posted:
Updated:
(Nexstar Media Group Inc/EverythingLubbock.com)
