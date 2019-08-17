keep klbk local

Motorcycle crash leads to critical injuries in SE Hockley County

Local News

Updated With Name of Victim

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/Staff)

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas – A Corpus Christi man was transported by AeroCare to a Lubbock hospital following a motorcycle crash in southeastern Hockley County Saturday morning.

The accident was reported around 8:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 62/82 near Oxen Road, between Wolfforth and Ropesville.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com a tire blowout caused the driver to lose control of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified as Victor Gamez, 64, was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock with life-threatening injuries.

Gamez was in critical condition at last report.

AeroCare, Wolfforth Fire/EMS, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene of the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional details.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar