Motorcycle crash leads to critical injuries in SE Hockley County

Updated With Name of Victim

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas – A Corpus Christi man was transported by AeroCare to a Lubbock hospital following a motorcycle crash in southeastern Hockley County Saturday morning.



The accident was reported around 8:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 62/82 near Oxen Road, between Wolfforth and Ropesville.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com a tire blowout caused the driver to lose control of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified as Victor Gamez, 64, was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock with life-threatening injuries.



Gamez was in critical condition at last report.

AeroCare, Wolfforth Fire/EMS, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene of the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional details.