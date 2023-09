Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash, 82nd and Quaker. (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday night, one person was seriously injured in a motorcycle and pickup crash, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The crash occurred at 82nd Street and Quaker Avenue at 8:39 p.m., LPD said.

The motorcyclist was taken to the University Medical Center by EMS.