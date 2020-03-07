Motorcycle crash reported in South Lubbock early Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas – Emergency crews responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in South Lubbock early Saturday afternoon.

The accident was reported during the noon hour at the intersection of 74th Street and University Avenue.

The Lubbock Police Department has limited details on the crash at the time of this report.

The motorcyclist was loaded into a UMC EMS ambulance and transported from the scene, according to EverythingLubbock.com staff reports.

Some lanes of traffic at the intersection were blocked while crews cleaned up the accident scene.



This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more details.