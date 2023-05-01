LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department said a crash on Saturday at 19th street and Interstate-27 turned deadly. The victim was identified as Chad Massingill, 35.

According to a press release from LPD, Massingill was going south along the southbound on-ramp in the 1500 block on Interstate-27 when his motorcycle hit a guardrail.

According to the press release, Massingill died on scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation, said the release. Check back EverythingLubbock.com for updates.