LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported around around 4:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of 58th Street.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a motorcycle crashed into a house.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries, police said.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.