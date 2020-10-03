Motorcycle, pickup collide in West Lubbock Saturday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene off a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in West Lubbock Saturday afternoon.
The crash was reported during the 4:00 hour at 14th Street and Milwaukee Avenue.
The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one person suffered serious injuries.
According to emergency radio traffic, that victim was transported to Covenant Medical Center.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional updates.