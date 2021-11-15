Motorcycle rider drove away, left passenger unresponsive after crash, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A motorcycle rider drove away and left his injured and unresponsive passenger on the sidewalk following a crash early Friday morning, according to a report by the Lubbock Police Department. The passenger sustained suffered injuries, according to LPD.

The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. Friday near the intersection of University Avenue and Main Street, according to LPD.

Noe Gomez was arrested in the 2500 block of 8th Street by the Texas Tech Police Department more than 30 minutes after officers arrived at the crash. He was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with failure to stop and render aid.

Gomez told officers he was driving northbound on University Avenue and lost control after trying to avoid hitting another vehicle, according to the police report. He said he noticed his passenger was injured and moved them from the road to the sidewalk before trying to talk to them.

Gomez told police he left the scene after he noticed the passenger was unresponsive. According to the police report, he made no attempts to return to the scene after driving away.