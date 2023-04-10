(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Officers were initially dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries that occurred at 1:32 a.m. on April 9th in the 5200 block of 57th Street.

Through the initial course of the investigation it appears 43-year-old Thomas Burgess, was operating a motorcycle eastbound in the 5200 block of 57th Street. The motorcycle left the roadway and struck a guardrail, ejecting Burgess.

Burgess was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries.

The investigation is on-going.