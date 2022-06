(Screen capture from a City of Lubbock Traffic Management camera at East 4th Street and Guava Avenue)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Northeast Lubbock Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of East 4th Street and Guava Avenue.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

The victim was transported from the scene by a UMC EMS ambulance.

(Photo from a City of Lubbock Traffic Management camera at East 4th Street and Guava Avenue)

This is a developing story. Please check back for additional updates.