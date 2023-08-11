GAINES COUNTY, Texas — A 3-vehicle crash in Gaines County on Thursday killed one man, according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash report said the incident occurred at 5:49 a.m. on SH 214, located 1.8 miles southeast of Denver City.

A pickup was traveling southbound, the crash report said. Cody Wayne Satterfield, 37, of Seminole was driving a motorcycle northbound. A second pickup followed behind him.

The first pickup failed to yield the right of way and turned left in front of Satterfield resulting in the two colliding. Satterfield was ejected from the motorcycle and hit by the second pickup.

Satterfield was pronounced dead on scene.

The other two drivers involved in the crash were not injured.