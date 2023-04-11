LUBBOCK, Texas — Jason Clearence Medford, 40, was killed after a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck near East FM 40 and CR 2900 in Lubbock County on Monday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened just after 7:00 p.m. DPS said Medford, the motorcyclist, was initially taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

DPS said the motorcycle was traveling westbound behind the pickup truck on FM 40. The driver of the truck tried to make a U-turn and crashed into the motorcycle, according to DPS.

The driver of the pickup truck, Daniel Jimenez-Cisneros, was not hurt, according to DPS.

DPS said Medford was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The posted speed limit for the road was 75 miles per hour. Road conditions were listed as dry.