GARZA COUNTY, Texas– One person lost their life following a motorcycle crash in Garza County on Saturday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said Dennis Allen Mundfrom, 63, of Georgetown, Texas was traveling west on US Highway 84 near Post when it drove off the main roadway and onto a “the unimproved portion of the shoulder.”

Mundfrom lost control of his motorcycle in a grassy area and was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to DPS.

DPS also said the road and weather conditions were described as dry and clear.