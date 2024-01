LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department has named the motorcyclist victim involved in a Saturday morning crash.

LPD said through the initial course of the investigation, it appeared a motorcycle operated by Larry Chesser, 41, was traveling west in the 2000 block of 89th Street.

Chesser lost control of the motorcycle, fell to the pavement and sustained serious injuries, according to LPD.

LPD said Chesser was transported to University Medical Center by EMS.