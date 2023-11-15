LUBBOCK, Texas — Josey’s Bookstore at 82nd Street and Slide had dumpsters full of books behind its store on Wednesday.

Social media posts circulating online speculated whether the books had been thrown away and were free for the community to take.

After a large crowd gathered behind the bookstore in the afternoon to collect the books, the Lubbock Police Department was called to the scene. The crowds of people were asked to leave and were allowed to come back after 7:00 p.m. when Josey’s closed for the day.

Photo courtesy of Danielle Demetria East

A manager at Josey’s said the store had been trying to get rid of the books for the past year by heavily discounting them.

The story will be updated as more details become available.