LUBBOCK, Texas — Mountain Hideaway is set to just an event for Small Business Saturday at 10:00 a.m. on November 25.
According to Mountain Hideaway, the event will be held at 4816 50th Street.
The event will offer a free coffee bar from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The following businesses will be featured in the Base Camp Bash on Saturday:
- Gold Stripe Coffee Bar
- Jimenez Tortilleria y Taqueria pan dulce sweet bread
- Hometown Hats Pop-Up 10:00 am-12:00 pm
- Chachita’s Plant Pop-Up
- Odds & Ends
- Goodline Beer in the afternoon
- Free Gift Wrapping
- Hot Cider & cookies