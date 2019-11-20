Movember and No Shave November Bring Awareness on Men’s Health

LUBBOCK, Texas – Men around the Hub City are sporting facial hair to raise awareness on men’s heath issues.



Dr. Ryan Owen, a urologist with Covenant Health System says that he’s been a participant of Movember for years and that he and his family have personally been affected by prostate cancer.

“[Movember] personally affects me because my father has had prostate cancer and my grandfather had prostate cancer, he said. “It’s been in the family history and it’s something that I will likely have to deal with.”

Movember is an annual campaign that sheds light on men’s health issues and cancers. To participate in this awareness campaign, men grow out a mustache during the month of November.

Another awareness campaign men can participate in is No Shave November, where men do not shave during the month of November.

Dr. Owen said men should not wait and should consider doing early screenings to help save their lives.

“I’d say 45 to 55, any time between then is a good time to get a screening PSA and a screening exam.”

For more information on how Movember and No Shave November are helping bring awareness to men’s health issues, visit: http://spr.ly/61891OMzR and http://spr.ly/61801OMzr