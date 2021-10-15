MPD investigating Lowes theft, say suspects have hit Lubbock stores as well

MIDLAND, TEXAS (NEXSTAR)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two men accused of theft.

According to MPD , on October 8, the men pictured below entered the Lowes Home Improvement store and stole more than $1,500 worth of Romex wire and drill bits. Investigators say the men left the store in an older model tan Chevrolet truck. According to the store, these same men have also stolen items from their store in Lubbock.

Anyone who recognizes these men is asked to call the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 211011300. If your tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.