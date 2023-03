LUBBOCK, Texas – Applications for 2023’s Mr. and Miss. Juneteenth pageant will close on March 31, according to a social media post.

The pageant will be held on June 15 at Grand Central Venue on 1219 Avenue J.

The junior division will include ages 7-12 and the Mr. and Miss. category includes 13-18. The entry fee is $150, according to the social media post.

Applicants can email lubbockjuneteenthpageant@gmail.com for an application or go to Patterson Library to pick up a paper application.